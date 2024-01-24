Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 262,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,410. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

