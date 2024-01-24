Main Street Research LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,823. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

