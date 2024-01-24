Main Street Research LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after acquiring an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 858,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URTH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,293. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $135.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.