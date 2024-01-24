General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $12.01 on Wednesday, reaching $261.38. 1,453,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $263.69.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

