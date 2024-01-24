Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:PINS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.66.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
