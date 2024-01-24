Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 1,447,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,847. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

