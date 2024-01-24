Main Street Research LLC Makes New $21.87 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,869,000. Linde accounts for 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $403.21. The stock had a trading volume of 725,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,595. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.