WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in WEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 843,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.69. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $205.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.46.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

