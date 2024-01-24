Main Street Research LLC Purchases 394 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. 25,403,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,771,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

