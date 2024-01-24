Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

MCD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.44. 1,162,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

