Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2024 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/16/2024 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/12/2024 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/22/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.
- 12/14/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/8/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 171,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.
Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
