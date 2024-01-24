Syon Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,453. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

