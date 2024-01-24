Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $134.50 million and $4.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.98 or 0.05578722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00077997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,229,301 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.