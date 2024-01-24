Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 59,978,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,233,391. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.