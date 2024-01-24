Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.41

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 3542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

