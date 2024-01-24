FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.37

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 6489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

