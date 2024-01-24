American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.39

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 2401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

