Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.41

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 162453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.