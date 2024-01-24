iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 25719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

