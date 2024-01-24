SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.90

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.90 and last traded at $173.90, with a volume of 4664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.42.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.