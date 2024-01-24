Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.56

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.56 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

