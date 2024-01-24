Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.08

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $324.08 and last traded at $323.66, with a volume of 100289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

