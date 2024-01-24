Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.02

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 83669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

