Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.34

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.34 and last traded at $271.12, with a volume of 44834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

