SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.79

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $174.30, with a volume of 462474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $8,491,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.