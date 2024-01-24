Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.56

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 31848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

