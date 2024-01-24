Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.00

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.00 and last traded at $252.94, with a volume of 81291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

