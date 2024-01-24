iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 61342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 242,742.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 332.5% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

