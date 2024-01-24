MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.