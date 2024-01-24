Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,075 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. 221,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,956. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

