Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

