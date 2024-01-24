3,740 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. 1,997,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

