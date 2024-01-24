Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,003,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 25,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,848. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $96.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01.

