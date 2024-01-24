Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.77. The company had a trading volume of 534,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,617. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.