Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 418,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,128. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

