Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $543,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.47. 57,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,569. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

