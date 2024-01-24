Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 6,523,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,442,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

