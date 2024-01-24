Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

