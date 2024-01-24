Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $24.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $855.31. 800,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,535. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.00 and a 12-month high of $858.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $747.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.48.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

