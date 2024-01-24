Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $765,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.0 %

AMH traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 722,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.