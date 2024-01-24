Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,773 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. 72,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

