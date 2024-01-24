Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

Lennar stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. 538,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,902. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.