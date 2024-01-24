23,092 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,092 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in InMode by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 386,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

