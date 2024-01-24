Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,796. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

