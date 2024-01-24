Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 258,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

