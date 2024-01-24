Capula Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.62. 475,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,593. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.