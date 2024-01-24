Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. 395,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

