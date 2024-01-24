Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $797,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after buying an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

