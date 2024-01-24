26,884 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Frontdoor by 305.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 197.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

FTDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 275,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,760. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

