Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,440 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

